Updated Card For WWE SummerSlam 2022

WWE has updated the match card for SummerSlam 2022 following this week’s episode of Smackdown. Check out the updated lineup for the event which will take place on July 30 from Nashville, Tennessee and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

- Undisputed WWE Universal Title Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

- Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey

- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. The Street Profits.

Special Referee: Jeff Jarrett

- WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Theory

- Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin