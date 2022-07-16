ROH Championship Match Announced For Death Before Dishonor

During Friday's AEW Rampage a new match for the upcoming Ring of Honor pay-per-view, Death Before Dishonor was announced.
It was announced that Claudio Castagnoli will get the title shot against ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham. The announcement was made after Castagnoli confronted Gresham earlier in the episode after Gresham’s successfully defended his title against Lee Moriarty.
Also announced today, the FTR vs. Briscoes rematch will be a 2 out of 3 falls match.
JUST ANNOUNCED on #AEWRampage: #FyterFest Night 2, @ringofhonor World Champ @TheJonGresham will defend his against @ClaudioCSRO LIVE on PPV, Sat 7/23 @ #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor— Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 16, 2022
