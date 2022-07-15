AEW Rampage: Fyter Fest Night Two Results – July 15, 2022

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of the fastest hour in all of professional wrestling, AEW Rampage. We have a fun looking card tonight featuring a ROH World Championship match and a Trios match between the House of Black and Dark Order & Hangman. We have Excalibur, JR, Chris Jericho & Tony Schiavone on commentary so let’s get straight to the wrestling!

Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black & Brody King) w/ Julia Hart defeated Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) via Pinfall (8:19)

Entrances on YouTube, you know the drill by now. Shame because House of Black entrances are the best. The bell rings as soon as we start and Malakai Black begins slowly with Alex Reynolds getting the better of him on the mat but Malakai soon fights back and we get a good back and forth between the two men to begin Rampage. Malakai takes over with a kitchen sink to tag out to Brody King who comes in hot and takes over but Reynolds soon tags out to John Silver. The height disparity is crazy and Brody pushes him away but Silver comes back and tries to take down King with Shoulder Tackle, he manages at the third attempt and King pops up to flatten Silver. Silver comes back with a kick after King misses a Senton for a one count before Alex tags in and both men deal with the Kings of the Black Throne with some awesome double team moves. Brody catches Alex on the Tope though and slams him on the apron and then back in the ring as we head to break. Kings of the Black throne dominate throughout the break, making tags often.

We return to the action and Malakai stops Alex making the tag out but Alex dodges a kick to make the tag. He makes Malakai miss him and hit Brody off the apron before he elbows Malakai then hits him with a diving Uppercut. He follows with a Back Suplex for two and brings Alex in. Malakai fights both Silver and Reynolds off and Brody makes the tag. Reynolds fights valiantly but Malakai kicks him into a huge Lariat from Brody for two. Malakai misses a Moonsault and Silver takes him out with the barricade before Dark Order start their kinetic offence double teams. Brody fights them off but they get him eventually, Silver ending with the German Suplex and Reynolds the Jack-knife cover but King is saved as Malakai breaks up the pin from the top rope, ¾ of the way across the ring! He takes Silver out with a Back Heel Kick before the Kings of the Black Throne finish Reynolds with the Dante’s Inferno.

We get a recap of the match and as Malakai and Brody exit, Brody is taken out by Darby who dives off the entrance tunnels. Brody and Darby brawl whilst Sting comes out and stares down with Malakai to a Holy Shit chant. They tease walking away once but come back for one last stare down.

Miro Promo

Miro is incredible. This man needs to get a title yesterday. He asks his God if the House of Black is here to destroy him or recruit him.

Jonathan Gresham w/ Tully Blanchard Enterprises (Tully Blanchard, Brian Cage & Gates of Agony (Kaun & Toa Liona)) defeated Lee Moriarty w/ Matt Sydal via Submission (9:05)

Bobby Cruise makes the announcements for Lee Moriarty & Jonathan Gresham as Caprice Coleman joins commentary. Gresham is tailed to the ring by four men as Caprice tell us that he’s disappointed in him. The Code of Honor is observed and then the bell rings. Gresham gets taken down and beaten down by Moriarty and retreats outside. When he rolls back in, he’s rocked by Moriarty and rolls outside again but Lee chases him and eventually gets him down with the help of the barricade. Moriarty takes the match back into the ring and Gresham begins to fight back. He kicks and chops Lee and then tries to take the match to the mat or at least grappling but Lee fires in strikes to stop him. Gresham gets fired up and rips of some of his wrist tape which the ref removes from the ring but as he does, Gresham hits a low blow to take control of the match for the first time. Gresham attacks Lee’s arm with kicks and Lee starts to favour it before Tully whispers something into Gresham’s ear ringside and then Gresham takes Moriarty to the mat where he takes over to send us to break. All of Moriarty’s comebacks are met by Gresham attacking the arm but Lee keeps coming. Eventually the match spills outside and Gresham messes up by arguing with Matt Sydal and Moriarty attacks but back in the ring, Gresham takes over again with a kick as Lee slides back in. It’s still Gresham in control as we get the blackout.

Back from commercials, we see Gresham tying Moriarty in knots and nearly pinning him but Moriarty comes back with a big kick to the jaw of the champion. Moriarty continues to fight back and lands a big German Suplex. He lays in knee strikes but Gresham grabs wrist control. Lee escapes and lays Gresham out with a Dropkick before a Northern Lights Suplex with a Bridge earns him a two count. A double down is broken at six by both men and Gresham attacks the arm again before a Crucifix Roll Up earns him a two. Gresham has his own roll up for two before we get some beautiful back and forth mat wrestling with Moriarty ending up with another two count. Gresham stomps on the foot and locks in the Octopus from nowhere to get the submission victory. Great match.

After the match, Tony Schiavone interviews Gresham and Tully and Jonathan says he’ll be in AEW every week to outwrestle the crowd's favourites. Tully screams that Gresham is the best today but then they’re interrupted by Claudio Castagnoli’s music and he walks out to the ramp for a stare down.

Christopher Daniels Promo

Christopher Daniels says that Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt should stop talking about Joe whilst he’s not there. He says Joe will beat Jay up but if Jay wants a fight until then then Daniels will oblige him.

Kris Statlander & Athena defeated Charlette & Robyn Renegade via Pinfall (0:26)

Kris and Athena get their entrances whilst the Renegades await them in the ring. Leila Gray is with the Baddies in the crowd watching on. Statlander and Athena attack before the bell after the Renegades talk smack and then they beat them down in opposite corners. They throw the sisters together and Kris takes them down and hits them both with a Senton. They hit Robyn with a double team move then Kris rolls her out. Athena is left with Charlette in the ring, the match finally begins and Athena soon ends it with the O-Face.

Leila jumps on the apron after the match to shout at Athena but Kris takes her down and then they both attack her until Jade and Kiera make the save and stand tall after beating down Athena & Kris with ease. Stokely appears to give Jade her title back and Jade and Kiera leave reluctantly with Leila.

Lee Moriarty Interview

Lexy Nair asks Lee where he goes from here but Stokely Hathaway interrupts to offer his services. Matt Sydal makes him leave and tells him that he has an opportunity for him next week on Rampage. We get Lee vs Dante Martin on Rampage next week and it’s gonna be peace, love and pro wrestling. Awww.

The Gunn Club promo

Tony Schiavone is in the ring with Gunn Club and asks them why they attacked the Acclaimed. The crowd chant ass boys and Billy tries to explain by saying that sometimes Daddy Ass has to drop the hammer but they're interrupted by The Acclaimed’s music and they march to the ring with no rap. Billy stops them attacking and says they should settle their beef by scissoring and go their separate ways but Bowens meets him with a wicked Superkick and then kicks them out of the ring. Max then raps acapella and it’s amusing as ever before Bowens gets the Ass Boys chants going once again. Austin teases the match right then but walks away.

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Andrade is asked why he’s putting Private Party up instead of fighting himself. He doesn’t really answer as he bickers with them and then Penta says Andrade removing their masks doesn’t make them better and he’s a piece of trash. Looks like we’ve had enough talk, it’s time for the main event.

The Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix & Penta Oscuro) w/ Alex Abrahantes defeated Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) w/ Andrade El Idolo & Jose the Assistant via Pinfall (11:16)

Andrade and Jose show off the masks they stole as Private Party enter to his music and then Lucha Bros head to the ring. Penta starts off with Isiah and Kassidy backs him into the Private Party corner and tags out to Quen but Penta takes over with some excellent evasion and tags out to Fenix. They take over briefly but soon Private Party hit stereo Topes to shut that down. Back in the ring, Fenix answers with a cutter for two and then Penta tags in for some double team offence. Fenix leaves the ring and Private Party hit Penta with the Silly String to send us to break. Jose and Andrade rip at the masks of the Lucha Bros whenever they get a chance behind the ref’s back. Private Party spend the break on the offence, mostly on the outside, using the barricades but also back between the ropes as they isolate Penta.

We return to the match and Penta is still in trouble but Penta fights back with a Slingblade and Backbreaker before tagging to Fenix who runs wild on both of Private Party all alone. He isolates Kassidy and lays in some heavy chops in the corner before taking him up top and Quen makes the save before we get a huge Doomsday Crossbody from Private Party for two. Quen officially tags in and takes Fenix down but is too close to the ropes. He tags out to Isiah again but Fenix escapes with a Jawbreaker and tags out. Penta fights off Private Party on his own with kicks and then a Death Valley Driver with Quen onto Kassidy, He hits Quen with Made in Japan for two and then goes for the Fear Factor, Jose jumps on the apron to distract but Alex stops him and they brawl. Penta leaves Quen to superkick Andrade off of another apron too but Rush sprints in and attacks Penta. Somehow Penta turns whatever Quen tries into a Canadian Destroyer before tagging out to Fenix. Fenix limps in and hits Quen with the Black Fire Driver to pick up the win.

That was Rampage (baby). A fun show, let us know what you thought in the comments, let me know on twitter @Knapphausen and have yourselves a fantastic weekend. Adios.