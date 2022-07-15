Santana Will Be Out Of Action For 8 Months Following Blood & Guts Injury

Chris Jericho was recently a guest on the True Gordie Podcast, where he revealed how long Santana is going to be out of action following his injury at AEW Blood & Guts.
“He fucked up his knee from doing a simple Rock Bottom. That’s not on top of a cage, that’s not falling off a cage, that’s not getting hit with a barbed wire bat, or whatever. It’s doing a wrestling move, and he’s out eight months.”
