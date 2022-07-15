Eric Bischoff has put out a press release announcing his new book.

Eric Bischoff Announces Second Autobiography: ‘Grateful’

Produced in partnership with ‘NITRO’ author Guy Evans, ‘Grateful’ covers Bischoff’s post-2006 career, including his WWE return, AEW involvement, TNA experience, and much more.

TAMPA, FL– Eric Bischoff, former President of WCW and WWE Hall of Famer, announced today his second autobiography – Grateful – produced in partnership with NITRO author Guy Evans.

Available now for pre-order at BischoffBook.com, Grateful – the follow-up to 2006’s Controversy Creates Cash – is slated for an early November release. “If you were to talk to me in 2006 or 2007,” said Bischoff, “I fully believed that my days in pro wrestling were over. If you had asked me what the next 15 years of my life would look like, it would be nothing like what ultimately transpired.

“Truthfully, over these past 15 years – while I’ve had some wonderful successes – I’ve had some spectacular failures, too. There have been some really difficult times for my family and I.

“In fact, far from being grateful, there were years in which I was frequently angry – and mostly angry at myself, by the way.

“But here I am, and as of today…I’ve made a comeback. Not a complete comeback – but close. I’ve learned that it’s one thing to achieve success, but another thing to achieve it, lose it, and then achieve it again. I’m on my way – and Grateful tells that story in its entirety.”

For the new project, Bischoff collaborated with Guy Evans (NITRO: The Incredible Rise and Inevitable Collapse of Ted Turner’s WCW), whose first book received critical acclaim upon its release in 2018.

“This will be no ordinary pro wrestling autobiography,” continued Bischoff. “While granted, this is a story about what’s happened in my life over the past 15 years, it’s also about some of the broader lessons I learned along the way.

“Now don’t get me wrong: throughout this book, there will be more than enough rasslin’ talk to shake a stick at. TNA? It’s all here. My relationship with Hulk Hogan? Read on. My return to WWE in 2019? The Hall of Fame? AEW? Yes, yes and yes.

“Equally, however, I hope readers take away some useful insights about some of the other topics that are important to me: life, death, family, relationships, business and perhaps some things you’ve rarely heard me talk about – until now.”