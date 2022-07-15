WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rhaka Khan's Criminal Trial Postponed For A 9th Time

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 15, 2022

PWInsider is reporting that TNA alumni Rhaka Khan, real name Trenesha Daniyall Biggers, has had her criminal trial postponed once again, with the trial now scheduled for November.

This is the ninth time the trial has been pushed back, due to the pandemic slowing down the court system.

Khan is facing charges of interference with child custody and “aggravated kidnapping facilitate” in El Paso, Texas.

According to Texas law, interference with child custody is when someone “takes or retains a child when that person knows that the taking or detention of the child violates a judgment or order.”

That is both a felony and punishable by up to two years in prison. She was indicted in August of 2019.

After no-showing two court appearances and having her bail revoked; she was officially arraigned in December of that year.

Source: pwinsiderelite.com
Tags: #rhaka khan

