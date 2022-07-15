Update On Io Shirai’s WWE Contract Status

We recently reported Io Shirai has not signed a new contract with WWE and could soon be a free agent. Shirai responded to the report with a vomiting emoji next to the word rumors, which had fans wondering if she was actually departing the company.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Shirai has still not signed any new talent contract offered to her. Those in NXT believe she will return to Japan to join STARDOM now it has the financial backing of Bushiroad although those in STARDOM are unaware if she would return although they ultimately believe she will move back to Japan.

The belief is Shirai would stay with WWE if she was called up to the main roster, as was her hope although it is unclear if WWE has offered her this.

