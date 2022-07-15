The Undertaker Reflects On What Made His Matches With Shawn Michaels and Triple H Great

During an interview with Peter Rosenberg for A&E, The Undertaker discussed his picks for his biggest WWE rivals, and his classic WrestleMania matches with Shawn Michaels and Triple H. Check out some highlights from the interview below:

On his picks for his biggest WWE rivals:

“Obviously, I think Kane and I both will tell you that we feel like that story – the Kane and Undertaker story – is probably the greatest story ever told in wrestling. It’s up there and there’s so many layers to it. It’s hard not to say my rivalry with Mick [Foley]. We did so many innovative things. But to tie everything together, the two matches that I had with Shawn [Michaels] and the two with Triple H, I think are probably some of the best work that I did in my career.”

On his WrestleMania matches with Shawn Michaels and Triple H: