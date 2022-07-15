Rita Chatterton, WWE's First Female Referee, Says Pat Patterson Tried To Stop Her From Getting A Job

Rita Chatterton, the first female referee in WWE history, was recently a guest on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, where she spoke about Pat Patterson trying to stop her from becoming a referee in WWE.

“Pat Patterson, Jay Strongbow, and Richard Herring come walking over to me, and Pat Patterson’s got a fistful of money, and he says, ‘Here, take this.’ I looked at him, ‘I said, ‘What’s that?’ He says, ‘You’re getting paid for tonight, but you’re not refereeing anything.’ I looked at him and said, ‘Yes, I am. Look, if I don’t referee tonight, I will sue you personally, and I will sue you, and I will sue you,’ and I pointed to the other two. I said, ‘and then I will sue the WWF. Because I’m a good referee, I’ve worked hard for it, and yes, I am working.’ “They storm away. Rich Herring looks at me and smiles because he knows me. He just assigned me. So I ended up doing — my very first match was a women’s tag team match. I found out a few months later that Pat Patterson told the women to break my legs and make sure I never wanted to get in the ring again. Luckily, being women, instead of doing anything to hurt me, they helped me, and that’s how I got started. But, it was crazy. It was a crazy world. Things were so much different back then. But luckily, the women knew that you had to work 10 times as hard for a quarter of the recognition that the men got at the time. So instead of doing anything that hurt me, they actually helped me. So it was my first experience.”

