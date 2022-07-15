Alan Angels Reveals Why He Left AEW

Alan Angels was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about why his run in AEW came to an end.

“They didn’t renew it, they offered me a per appearance deal. I just felt there wasn’t really enough room for me to grow in AEW, at the moment at least. You never know where the wrestling business is going to take you next, but I just felt that it, yeah, maybe it was time for me to do my own thing.”

On getting signed with AEW:

“As a wrestling fan, that’s what I really wanted to do [make his name on the indies]. I tell my buddy AC Mack, who is also a wrestler. He’s currently the Independent Wrestling Champion, and I told him, ‘Man, your career is kind of the career I pictured myself having, just because he’s worked up from these smaller independent companies and now he’s like one of the bigger names in independent wrestling just because [he’s] built up from his independent shows and stuff. He’s never been signed to a major company or anything like that, and he’s now killing it on the indies, like doing all these cool-ass shows. Just like traveling the country defending the title and all that stuff. I just wanted to spread my wings and see what else I can do. I felt like it’s kind of hard to have an independent career while still signed to AEW.”

