WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Tony Khan On Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee's AEW Tag Title Win: "The Referee's Decision Is Final."

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 15, 2022

Tony Khan On Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee's AEW Tag Title Win: "The Referee's Decision Is Final."

Many AEW fans were speculating that due to the finish of the main event of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, that Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee's AEW World Tag Team Championship victory wouldn't stand and would be reversed.

Well, put an end to that speculation because Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to reveal that the decision still stands.


Tags: #aew

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77431/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π