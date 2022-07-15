Tony Khan On Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee's AEW Tag Title Win: "The Referee's Decision Is Final."

Many AEW fans were speculating that due to the finish of the main event of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, that Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee's AEW World Tag Team Championship victory wouldn't stand and would be reversed.
Well, put an end to that speculation because Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to reveal that the decision still stands.
That speculation’s BS!— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 15, 2022
As always in @AEW + per generally accepted pro wrestling practices:
the referee’s decision is FINAL!
Congratulations to the new World Tag Team Champions@swerveconfident & @RealKeithLee!
See you all for Friday #AEWRampage
TOMORROW
@ 10pm ET/9pm CT/10pm PT https://t.co/rBSOhRN3Rf
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com