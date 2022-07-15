IMPACT Wrestling Results (7/14/2022)

Here are your IMPACT Wrestling results for July 14th, 2022: courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com

The action begins Before the IMPACT with an exclusive match!

Bhupinder Gujjar vs Johnny Swinger w/ Zicky Dice

Bhupinder Gujjar battles Johnny Swinger as they look to prove that they deserve an opportunity at the Digital Media Title, currently held by Brian Myers. Gujjar takes out Dice with a slingshot crossbody to the outside. Moments later, Swinger distracts the referee, allowing Dice to hit Gujjar with a vertical suplex on the floor. Swinger connects with a DDT but it’s not enough to put Gujjar away. Gujjar sends Swinger crashing into Dice on the apron. Gujjar hits the powerslam, followed by the Gargoyle Spear to win!

Bhupinder Gujjar def Johnny Swinger w/ Zicky Dice

The road to Emergence continues – an all-new IMPACT! starts now.

Backstage, Deaner tells Joe Doering that there’s no sign of Eric Young for their big six-man tag team match to kick off the show. Deaner thinks that it may be a test and they must go it alone.

IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander & Motor City Machine Guns vs Violent By Design (Eric Young, Joe Doering & Deaner)

Just as the bell is about to ring, Eric Young’s music hits and he joins his partners in Violent By Design. Doering and Deaner distract the referee, allowing Young to deliver an illegal shot to Alexander. VBD target the surgically-repaired neck of Alexander as they cut off the ring and prevent him from making the tag. Alexander attempts to fight free but Doering shuts down his momentum with a running crossbody. Moments later, Alexander makes the tag to Sabin as the pace quickens. Shelley soars with top rope splash to Deaner. The Guns hit Deaner with a dropkick Flatliner combo for two. Alexander and Young exchange shots as they personal rivalry is reignited. Young connects with a running neckbreaker on Shelley. Alexander sends Doering to the floor with a clothesline. Shelley locks in the Border City Stretch on Deaner while Alexander simultaneously locks in in the Ankle Lock on Young. Deaner taps out as the referee calls for the bell!

IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander & Motor City Machine Guns def Violent By Design (Eric Young, Joe Doering & Deaner)

After the match, both Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley have their eye on the prize – Josh Alexander’s IMPACT World Title!

Killer Kelly is coming soon to IMPACT Wrestling.

Steve Maclin vs James Storm

James Storm may have wanted Moose but he’ll gladly step into the ring with Steve Maclin instead! Maclin disrespects Storm in the early going as he pushes his face into the corner turnbuckle. Storm goes for the Last Call superkick but Maclin retreats to the outside. The referee is trying to separate them when Maclin capitalizes by dropping Storm on the top rope. Maclin remains in control with a vicious backbreaker. Storm fights back with a series of strikes, followed by his signature running neckbreaker. Storm is Caught in the Crosshairs as Maclin collides with him in the corner. Maclin picks him off the top with a Super Hurricanrana, followed by a top rope elbow drop. Maclin sends him head-first into the exposed turnbuckle, then hits a double underhook DDT to score the victory.

Steve Maclin def James Storm

After the match, the lights go out and Sami Callihan appears in the ring! Lucky for Maclin, he escapes to the top of the stage before Callihan can do any damage. Callihan is out for revenge after Maclin cost him the Clockwork Orange House of Fun match against Moose at Against All Odds!

The Ric Flair Moment of the Week is presented by Starrcast V.

Chris Sabin tells IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore that he wants the next shot at IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander. D’Amore agrees that Sabin is deserving but says he must earn the opportunity when he faces off against his fellow Motor City Machine Gun, Alex Shelley, in a #1 Contenders match next week! The winner will challenge Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Title at Emergence.

Chelsea Green vs Mickie James

Deonna Purrazzo and Mia Yim are banned from ringside as Chelsea Green and Mickie James look to settle the score one-on-one! Green locks lips with James in an attempt to play mind games but it doesn’t phase her one bit. The match turns into an all-out brawl as James whips her into the steel ring post, then launches herself off the apron with a seated senton. Green comes back with a running dropkick to turn the tide. James sends her for a ride with a head scissors but Green quickly regains control. Green plants her face-first into the corner turnbuckle. They fight up the ramp the top of the stage where James drives her into the big screen. Back in the ring, James connects with the Mick Kick but Green grabs the bottom rope to break the pin. Green connects with the foot stomp but the referee catches her with a hold of Mickie’s tights. Green counters the Mick-DT into a rollup and this time, she uses the ropes for leverage to score the three count!

Chelsea Green def Mickie James

Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie enter the Undead Realm in search of Havok, who has been missing for weeks. Despite Rosemary’s advice, Valkyrie walks into the light. Rosemary follows her and inside, they find “Jessicka”.

Following his victory over Johnny Swinger earlier tonight, Bhupinder Gujjar confronts Digital Media Champion Brian Myers for a shot at his title. Myers makes him go through hoops, telling Gujjar to come find him when he’s verified on Twitter.

Tenille Dashwood w/ Madison Rayne & Gisele Shaw vs Masha Slamovich

Masha Slamovich has made Tenille Dashwood her next target – will she survive? The bell rings and Slamovich immediately sends Dashwood retreating to the outside with a spinning backfist. Slamovich hits a running boot, followed by the Snowplow to score yet another dominant victory!

Masha Slamovich def Tenille Dashwood w/ Madison Rayne & Gisele Shaw

In an interview with Gia Miller, X-Division Champion Mike Bailey says that he’s willing to defend his title against Deaner following Violent By Design’s blindside attack last week.

Mickie James is disappointed after losing to Chelsea Green earlier tonight. She tells Gia Miller that she’s “going home”.

Don’t miss an all-new IMPACT! next Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders! Mike Bailey defends the X-Division Title against Deaner. Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace teams with her next challenger, Mia Yim, to battle Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green. Plus, Motor City Machine Guns collide when Alex Shelley takes on Chris Sabin in a #1 Contenders match for the IMPACT World Title and more!

While Honor No More is making their entrance for the main event, Heath delivers another hit-and-run attack, this time on Vincent!

Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) w/ Maria Kanellis vs Bullet Club (IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, Ace Austin & Chris Bey)

Honor No More and Bullet Club renew hostilities in tonight’s huge main event presented by the movie MARCUS, starring wrestling legend Paul White. MARCUS is coming to select theaters and video on demand on July 15.

Taven inadvertently dropkicks Bennett and the match begins to break down. Bullet Club holds the ring as Honor No More regains their composure on the outside. Bey brings the fight to all the members of Honor No More but ultimately falls victim to the numbers game when Edwards hits an Enzuigiri from the apron. Taven capitalizes with a side Russian leg sweep off the ropes. Taven hits Bey with Just the Tip but he kicks out at two. Bey uses his quickness to break free of the assault. Bey makes the tag to Anderson but the referee doesn’t see it as he’s distracted by Honor No More on the other side of the ring. Moments later, Bey hits Taven with an Enzuigiri to create separation once again and make the successful tag to Anderson. Anderson hits a leaping neckbreaker on Taven. Chaos reigns supreme once again as everyone gets involved. The Good Brothers attempt a Magic Killer on Taven but Kanellis delivers a low blow to Gallows. Edwards hits the Boston Knee Party on Gallows, followed by Aurora Borealis from Taven to win.

Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) w/ Maria Kanellis def Bullet Club (IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, Ace Austin & Chris Bey)

Bullet Club picked a fight and Honor No More finished it as IMPACT! goes off the air.