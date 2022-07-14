WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On WWE Switching To TV-14: Originally Reported Date For Switch Not Confirmed, But Still Possible

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 14, 2022

We reported earlier today that WWE would be switching from TV-14 from TV-PG.

Some more information has come out from the original source of this information, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast is reporting that the original memo sent to USA Network about this change was sent prematurely, and that the exact day for the move hasn't yet been finalized.

Zarian added that the situation remains fluid with a lot going on behind the scenes.

Fightful Select confirmed those reports, while also noting that there were conflicting messages internally at the network and that WWE sources haven't yet heard of these changes.

We will keep you updated as this story develops.

Source: rajah.com
Tags: #wwe

