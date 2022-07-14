AEW Dynamite Viewership and Key Demo Rating Revealed For Fyter Fest Night 1

Wednesday’s July 13 episode of Fyter Fest Night 1 of Dynamite pulled in 942,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. Viewership is down on the week previous of 979,000 viewers for the post-Blood & Guts show.
This week’s Dynamite drew scored a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down on last week's 0.36 rating. Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150.
⚡ Chris Jericho: "When We Started AEW, It Was Solely On My Back."
Chris Jericho was recently a guest on the Geordie podcast, where he spoke about the beginning days of All Elite Wrestling. “When we [...]— Guy Incognito Jul 13, 2022 03:57AM
