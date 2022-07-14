WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dynamite Viewership and Key Demo Rating Revealed For Fyter Fest Night 1

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 14, 2022

Wednesday’s July 13 episode of Fyter Fest Night 1 of Dynamite pulled in 942,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. Viewership is down on the week previous of 979,000 viewers for the post-Blood & Guts show.

This week’s Dynamite drew scored a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down on last week's 0.36 rating. Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150.

