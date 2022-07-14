AEW Dynamite Viewership and Key Demo Rating Revealed For Fyter Fest Night 1

Wednesday’s July 13 episode of Fyter Fest Night 1 of Dynamite pulled in 942,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. Viewership is down on the week previous of 979,000 viewers for the post-Blood & Guts show.

This week’s Dynamite drew scored a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down on last week's 0.36 rating. Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150.

