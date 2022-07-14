Two WWE NXT Stars Receive New Ring Names

Two more WWE NXT 2.0 stars have received new ring names, according to a report from PWInsider.

James Drake will now be known as Jagger Reid while Zack Gibson will use the ring name Rip Fowler. WWE recently filed trademarks on both these ring names for entertainment purposes.

Both Drake and Gibson have held the NXT UK Tag Team Champions. In February 2020, they were moved to the NXT roster in the U.S. They last wrestled on April 19 during an episode of NXT where they lost to World Wrestling Entertainment Legado del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde).

