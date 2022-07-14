WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Two WWE NXT Stars Receive New Ring Names

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 14, 2022

Two WWE NXT Stars Receive New Ring Names

Two more WWE NXT 2.0 stars have received new ring names, according to a report from PWInsider.

James Drake will now be known as Jagger Reid while Zack Gibson will use the ring name Rip Fowler. WWE recently filed trademarks on both these ring names for entertainment purposes.

Both Drake and Gibson have held the NXT UK Tag Team Champions. In February 2020, they were moved to the NXT roster in the U.S. They last wrestled on April 19 during an episode of NXT where they lost to World Wrestling Entertainment Legado del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde).

Read more NXT news:

Shawn Michaels On How Serious He Takes His Coaching Role in WWE NXT

During the latest episode of WWE The Bump, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussed his coaching role for WWE NXT 2.0 and the joy he gets [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 14, 2022 03:15PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #james drake #jagger reid #zack gibson #rip fowler

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77426/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π