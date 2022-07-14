William Regal Reveals Chris Benoit Was Banned From His Home

During his Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal recalled the Chirs Benoit murder-suicide in June 2007. He also brought up the fact Benoit was banned from his house, as his wife was close friends with Benoit’s first wife, Martina:

“Years before that, Chris had left his wife. And because we lived in the same neighbourhood, my wife was very friendly with Chris’s wife. My wife would not have Chris anywhere near my house. So although we lived in the same town, eventually Chris moved to six miles away from where I live once he was with Nancy.

Chris knew that he was not allowed near my house, so any of our social life ended then. It had ended before because we used to knock around with each other in the 90s, by the 2000s I wasn’t going out anymore. So when we were back together in WWE, our only time that we were ever together was when I was at work.

But after the incident when Chris left with Nancy, my wife banned him from the house. And Chris understood that and that was just the way it was. So we had no contact at all except for at work. And I never travelled with Chris, I’d stopped travelling with him in the 90’s, just we weren’t compatible as travelling partners, we got on good together, but we didn’t travel together. Because sometimes you have to find a compatible travelling partner. I didn’t travel with him. So he knew that and we were completely, the only time we ever were around each other after the what was it? was it 97?

Whatever, whenever that was at work and we still had a ‘hello how you doing?’ And that was it. And he understood the situation with my home that he wasn’t allowed. And because we live six miles apart, we never saw each other.”