Kevin Nash Reflects On Funny Story About Vince McMahon Wanting To Join The Kliq

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 14, 2022

Kevin Nash Reflects On Funny Story About Vince McMahon Wanting To Join The Kliq

During the debut episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash looked back on his time in The Kliq, and reflected on a funny story about Vince McMahon discovering the Kliq and asking to join the group:

“He walked in and goes, ‘Let me ask you guys f***ing something right now. What’s the deal with this f***ing Kliq?’ We just sat there like, ‘Oh, f***.’ This is a different tone than he’s ever taken. [Vince said] ‘Because, God damm*t, I want in.’ And we all looked at him and laughed, we said, ‘You love the businessman, you’re in.’ He basically kind of told us, ‘You guys are busting your a** coming up with sh**.’ We just didn’t come up with sh** for ourselves, we came up with sh** for other guys too.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #the kliq #kevin nash #vince mcmahon

