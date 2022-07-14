Bayley Teasing Return During Next Week's NXT 2.0 Battle Royal

WWE has announced a 20-woman Battle Royal for next week’s episode of NXT 2.0, with the winner set to be the next challenger for Mandy Rose’s NXT Women's championship.

When Mandy asked on Twitter who would step up in the match, former SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley responded with:

"Idk maybs some1 u wouldn’t expect wat u think"

It has been over a year since Bayley was last on WWE television due to injury, although she has been cleared to return for a while now so she could theoretically show up on NXT next week!

