First Four Names Confirmed For WWE tryouts During SummerSlam 2022 Week

WWE recently announced that they will be holding multi-day tryouts during SummerSlam 2022 week, with over 50 current and recently graduated college athletes invited.

The first four athletes attending the tryouts have been confirmed and revealed by PWinsider.com:

- Derrian Gobourne – 21, A six-time All American Gymnast who competes for Auburn Gymnastics. She was signed to a WWE NIL deal this past June.

- Lenaya Griffin – Track and Field star for Long Beach State University. She was named Track Athlete of the Week for week of 4/12/22 by BigWest.Org.

- Lea Simone Mitchell – Michigan State alum who competed for five years on the University’s gymnastics team.

- Lamont McDougle – Defensive Lineman for The University of Texas at San Antonio football team. He previously played football for Washington State and West Virginia.

Read more WWE news: