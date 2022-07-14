WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

First Four Names Confirmed For WWE tryouts During SummerSlam 2022 Week

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 14, 2022

First Four Names Confirmed For WWE tryouts During SummerSlam 2022 Week

WWE recently announced that they will be holding multi-day tryouts during SummerSlam 2022 week, with over 50 current and recently graduated college athletes invited. 

The first four athletes attending the tryouts have been confirmed and revealed by PWinsider.com:

- Derrian Gobourne – 21, A six-time All American Gymnast who competes for Auburn Gymnastics. She was signed to a WWE NIL deal this past June.

- Lenaya Griffin – Track and Field star for Long Beach State University. She was named Track Athlete of the Week for week of 4/12/22 by BigWest.Org.

- Lea Simone Mitchell – Michigan State alum who competed for five years on the University’s gymnastics team.

- Lamont McDougle – Defensive Lineman for The University of Texas at San Antonio football team. He previously played football for Washington State and West Virginia.

Read more WWE news:

The PG-Era Is Over, WWE RAW Returning To TV-14 Rating

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast revealed today on Twitter that the "PG era" is over for WWE Monday Night RAW on USA Network. Starting [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 14, 2022 02:26PM


Tags: #wwe #summerslam

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77420/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π