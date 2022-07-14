First Four Names Confirmed For WWE tryouts During SummerSlam 2022 Week

WWE recently announced that they will be holding multi-day tryouts during SummerSlam 2022 week, with over 50 current and recently graduated college athletes invited.
The first four athletes attending the tryouts have been confirmed and revealed by PWinsider.com:
- Derrian Gobourne – 21, A six-time All American Gymnast who competes for Auburn Gymnastics. She was signed to a WWE NIL deal this past June.
- Lenaya Griffin – Track and Field star for Long Beach State University. She was named Track Athlete of the Week for week of 4/12/22 by BigWest.Org.
- Lea Simone Mitchell – Michigan State alum who competed for five years on the University’s gymnastics team.
- Lamont McDougle – Defensive Lineman for The University of Texas at San Antonio football team. He previously played football for Washington State and West Virginia.
⚡ The PG-Era Is Over, WWE RAW Returning To TV-14 Rating
Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast revealed today on Twitter that the "PG era" is over for WWE Monday Night RAW on USA Network. Starting [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 14, 2022 02:26PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com