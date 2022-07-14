The PG-Era Is Over, WWE RAW Returning To TV-14 Rating

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast revealed today on Twitter that the "PG era" is over for WWE Monday Night RAW on USA Network.

Starting next week the 3-hour broadcast will revert back to a TV-14 rating, Zarian tweeted, "Starting July 18th WWE Raw will have a TV-14 rating moving forward on USA Network. The PG Era is over."

WWE originally introduced TV-14 programming in 1997 during the height of the Monday Night War against WCW, but in 2008 the brand moved to a PG output which turned off many viewers at the time but introduced many new ones in a younger demographic. The PG Era at its peak was led by John Cena who became a poster star for the child-friendly rating.

The TV-14 rating now allows for edgier content and adult storylines.