The PG-Era Is Over, WWE RAW Returning To TV-14 Rating

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 14, 2022

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast revealed today on Twitter that the "PG era" is over for WWE Monday Night RAW on USA Network.

Starting next week the 3-hour broadcast will revert back to a TV-14 rating, Zarian tweeted, "Starting July 18th WWE Raw will have a TV-14 rating moving forward on USA Network. The PG Era is over."

WWE originally introduced TV-14 programming in 1997 during the height of the Monday Night War against WCW, but in 2008 the brand moved to a PG output which turned off many viewers at the time but introduced many new ones in a younger demographic. The PG Era at its peak was led by John Cena who became a poster star for the child-friendly rating.

The TV-14 rating now allows for edgier content and adult storylines.


