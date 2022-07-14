MLW & Hot Topic Launch New Merchandising Deal, Over 80 Available Options

ComicBook initially revealed that MLW and Hot Topic have partnered up for a merchandising deal.

MLW Chief Executive Officer and Founder Court Bauer had this to say:

"This partnership with Hot Topic is another step in continuing to align ourselves with the hottest brands and platforms. We look forward to bringing merchandise inspired by our diverse and popular fighters to Hot Topic and it kicks off today."

Over 80 shirts, hoodies, and tank tops will be available at launch. MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, The Von Erichs, Jacob Fatu, Taya Valkyrie, Davey Richards, and Microman are some of the featured wrestlers.

The launch collection is available here.