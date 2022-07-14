Billy Gunn Reveals He Has Signed Two Different AEW Contracts Simultaneously

Billy Gunn was recently partaking in a virtual signing for K & S Wrestlefest, where he revealed that he's actually signed two different contracts with All Elite Wrestling.
“Yeah, they have to do two contracts because they can’t loop them all together. You can’t loop the employee and talent because it’s, you know, a self-employed kind of deal. So, in reality, yeah, you’d like to just have one contract that says you do different things, but for some reason, you can’t do it that way for business bookkeeping or whatever.“
