Ricky Starks On Former WWE Stars Attitude Problems When They Come Into AEW

Ricky Starks was recently interviewed by Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about former WWE talents coming into AEW and their attitudes, and if it leaves him with a chip on his shoulder.

"No, not at all. I don’t believe in having a chip on my shoulder because that makes me a whiny little bitch. But what I do believe in is, these people who come in and the attitude of a higher-than, and we are a less-than, you get what I’m saying? I think it should be noted that there’s a reason those people don’t work there anymore, and we should look at the facts of why."

"So when they get in the ring, and they stand across the ring from me or Hobbs, we have proven to people, by contrast, exactly what they left or why they got kicked out or whatever happened. We have proven that me and Hobbs, the people who have been here through the pandemic, man, who came in around the same time, we proved exactly that me and Hobbs are better, if not levels, I mean levels, above these guys. I don’t care who you are. And you can put this in the headlines of the dirt sheets. I don’t give a shit who you are. You can’t come in here and act like you’re way better than me or Hobbs. It ain’t gonna happen, Jack. Not as long as I got breath in my lungs."