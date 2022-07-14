IMPACT Wrestling Announce Several Promotional Appearances For Eric Young In Chicago Today & Tomorrow

IMPACT Wrestling has put out the following press release:

IMPACT Wrestling Brings 2 Nights Of High-Energy, Action-Packed Pro Wrestling To Chicago, August 12-13

Two-time Former World Champion Eric Young Will Be In Chicago On July 14 & 15 To Preview Emergence & Second City Slamm

IMPACT Wrestling makes its long-awaited return to the Chicagoland area with back-to-back nights of action-packed live pro wrestling on Friday and Saturday, August 12 & August 13 – both originating from Cicero Stadium.

IMPACT presents EMERGENCE on Friday night, August 12, which will air LIVE on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders. The action continues Saturday, August 13 with the SECOND CITY SLAMM, as the company’s television trucks will capture all of the in-ring action Saturday for upcoming episodes of IMPACT’s flagship weekly TV show, #IMPACTonAXSTV (Thursday, 8 p.m. ET on AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada and Impact Insiders on YouTube.)

In advance of the August shows in Chicago, two-time former World Champion Eric Young will be in Chicago on Thursday & Friday, July 14-15, talking with the media and more. Eric also will attend Thursday night’s Schaumburg Boomers minor league baseball game as part of the team’s Pro Wrestling Night at Wintrust Field.

IMPACT Wrestling has a rich history of classic events in the Chicagoland area, most recently the 2019 BOUND FOR GLORY pay-per-view extravaganza, held in suburban Villa Park.

ERIC YOUNG

Eric Young is one of the most decorated stars in IMPACT Wrestling history. His IMPACT resume includes:

* 2-time World Champion;

* 1-time X-Division Champion;

* 4-time Tag Team Champion; and

* The 2016 King of the Mountain winner

He also has been the TNA/IMPACT World Beer Drinking Champion and a two-time participant in the TNA/IMPACT Turkey Bowl, among other IMPACT accolades.

A Canada native, Young made his pro wrestling debut in 1998. He is a diehard hockey fan who regularly attends Nashville Predators games, where he now lives.

Young hosted the television program, Off the Hook: Extreme Catches, on the Animal Planet channel. He also hosted No Limits on Animal Planet, where Young took part in various extreme sports and other activities.

All the IMPACT stars will be in Chicago for the August 12-13 shows, including World Champion Josh Alexander, Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey, former NFL player Moose, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Ace Austin, Chris Sabin, Heath, Madison Rayne, Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, and others.

Many of the matches for the Chicago shows will be announced in the coming weeks, but surprises are certain, too, including wrestlers making their IMPACT Wrestling debut.