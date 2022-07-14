WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Tito Ortiz Reflects On His Performance Center Tryout With WWE In 2019

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 14, 2022

Tito Ortiz Reflects On His Performance Center Tryout With WWE In 2019

Tito Ortiz was recently interviewed on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, during which the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion recalled his brief time at the WWE Performance Center:

“In 2019, Shane McMahon reached out and said, ‘What do you think about coming in?’ So I went for a try-out. I went and did it. I didn’t think about it, but they wanted someone that is over the top, not crazy, but an eye catcher. I went to the PC and trained with Norman Smiley, an amazing teacher, and learned things that normally take six months to learn. But then nothing came of it.”

Read more WWE news:

Big E Says Doctors Expect Him To Make Full Recovery Following Neck Break

Big E shas shared some very positive news with ESPN regarding his neck injury that he suffered this past March following a suplex delivered [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 13, 2022 03:43PM

 

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #ufc #tito ortiz

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77413/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π