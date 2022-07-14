Jim Ross Says AEW Will Host An Event In The United Kingdom In The Next Calendar Year

During the latest "Grilling JR" podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Jim Ross touched on the new AEW All-Atlantic Title and promotion having plans to head to the UK:

"I didn't understand that (creating the All-Atlantic Title), but it doesn't matter what I understand. I'm not against it, but did we need it? I don't know that we needed it, but I also don't know how big of an asset it's going to be internationally for us."

"I know that we're going to go to places, like PAC is defending that title now in the UK I get it all the time. When are you guys coming to England? When are you going to do a pay-per-view? When are you going to do this? Well, when we come to England, you can bet your ass it’s going to be big. Tony's got great business contacts there."