WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Jim Ross Says AEW Will Host An Event In The United Kingdom In The Next Calendar Year

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 14, 2022

Jim Ross Says AEW Will Host An Event In The United Kingdom In The Next Calendar Year

During the latest "Grilling JR" podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Jim Ross touched on the new AEW All-Atlantic Title and promotion having plans to head to the UK:

"I didn't understand that (creating the All-Atlantic Title), but it doesn't matter what I understand. I'm not against it, but did we need it? I don't know that we needed it, but I also don't know how big of an asset it's going to be internationally for us."

"I know that we're going to go to places, like PAC is defending that title now in the UK I get it all the time. When are you guys coming to England? When are you going to do a pay-per-view? When are you going to do this? Well, when we come to England, you can bet your ass it’s going to be big. Tony's got great business contacts there." 

Ross noted the plan is for AEW in the next calendar year although he isn't clear on dates.

Read more AEW news:

AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night One Results – July 13, 2022

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s AEW Dynamite time and we know we’re in the middle of Summer because Fyter F [...]

— Jonny Knapp Jul 13, 2022 10:42PM

 
Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #aew #jim ross #uk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77409/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π