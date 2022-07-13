AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night One – Live Results – July 13, 2022 

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s AEW Dynamite time and we know we’re in the middle of Summer because Fyter Fest is here! Tonight is the first of four shows with the Fyter Fest name and we have a huge card in Savannah, Georgia to look forward to. The Young Bucks put their titles on the line against Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs and Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland at the same time and Wardlow putting his TNT Championship on the line against Orange Cassidy. No time to waste, the commentators to start the show are Excalibur, Taz and Tony Schiavone so let’s get straight to the wrestling!

Wardlow vs Orange Cassidy w/ Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) the TNT Championship

Starting off with the TNT championship match and Best Friends accompany Orange Cassidy to the ring and in an inset promo, they tell us they’ll cheat and Orange says he doesn’t care. Wardlow follows him to the ring and suits the belt around his waist as it’s back to the black design Darby sported. The bell rings and Orange starts with the mind games immediately and puts his hands in his pockets. Wardlow pulls them out and tears Orange’s pockets off then pulls his straps down. Cassidy pulls them back up for him and mocks his pose before Cassidy springs into action looking for his DDT. Wardlow blocks it and goes for the Powerbomb but Cassidy escapes and then Wardlow cartwheels out of a Hurricanrana. Best friends start to cheat with a chainsaw and the ref throws them out. Back in the ring, Cassidy tries an Orange Punch which is blocked and then the weak kicks from Cassidy lead Wardlow to charge at the challenger and spill outside. Cassidy tries a Tope Suicida but it’s blocked and then they walk around the ring and Wardlow pulls Danhausen out from under the ring and that finally allows Cassidy to land an Orange Punch. He rolls the champ inside and tries it again but Wardlow snatches him and throws him with a Belly-to-Belly Suplex to send us to break. Wardlow hits another Belly-to-Belly in the ring and Cassidy escapes outside only for Wardlow to follow and Press Slam Cassidy back into the ring! He slams Cassidy down after a Delayed Vertical Suplex as he picks up a methodical pace.

We return to the match and Cassidy manages to make Wardlow miss in the corner and Orange uses the top turnbuckle to stun Wardlow. He follows with a cross body but Wardlow catches him so Cassidy goes for the Chop Block to the knee of Cassidy. Orange goes for Beach Break but Wardlow is too big and Wardlow can’t hit the Powerbomb either. Orange reverses into a DDT and then another but it only gets Cassidy a one count. Orange tries another Orange Punch but Wardlow dodges and hits an F10 on Cassidy but Orange still kicks out at two. Wardlow calls for the Powerbomb Symphony and Cassidy escapes it one last time and hits a Hurricanrana and then a Tope Suicida when the champ rolls outside. Orange finally pushes Wardlow into the ring post but Wardlow still blocks his diving DDT. Wardlow is hit with Stundog Millionaire, an Orange Punch AND Beach Break and Wardlow still kicks out. Orange tries another Orange Punch only for Wardlow to catch him and one Powerbomb is all it takes. Wardlow retains.

Wardlow offers Cassidy a sign of respect after the match and Orange accepts.

Chris Jericho Promo

The Wizard comes down to the ring in a nice suit to address Eddie Kingston and the Barbed Wire Everywhere match next week. Jericho says that he’s a legend and Eddie’s superior to start with before telling Eddie he has no friends left. He begins to list people who say their Eddie’s friend and explains how all his friends and acquaintances were taken out by him and the JAS. He says Eddie is a mark for Funk, Onita and Sabu and says he won the first ever barbed wire match in Canada at 22. Jericho says he’s just as sadistic as Kingston but he’s underestimated but next week Eddie has to face the Painmaker that’s undefeated in AEW. Jericho says this is the end of the Jericho-Kingston saga and Eddie knows he’ll never be at Jericho’s level. Jericho then promises to wash away his sins in Kingston’s blood and ends by telling Eddie he’s not a Liar, he’s a loser.

Jon Moxley vs Konosuke Takeshita

William Regal joins commentary as Konosuke Takeshita enters the ring and the (interim) World Champion follows. Commentary points in that Takeshita has a gum shield in for this match whilst Moxley slowly makes his way through the crowd. The champ arrives and the bell rings before both men begin with a lock up that doesn’t last long. Mox instead grabs a Hammerlock but Takeshita fights out and both men exchange headlocks and then Shoulder Tackles before turning to chops and Mox who wins out and takes Takeshita down. Konosuke fights out and hits a Leg Lariat and follows up with a chop battle with Mox. They go back and forth and then turn their strikes into elbows before a huge Lariat turns Takeshita inside out. Moxley hits a piledriver and Konosuke kicks out so Moxley puts him in a Crossface and makes him get to the ropes. Moxley pulls him out to the apron for another Piledriver and Takeshita fights out into a strike exchange which the Japanese man ends with a huge German Suplex. Takeshita returns him to the ring but Moxley comes back with a boot to send Takeshita to the floor and send us to break.