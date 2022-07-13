Alberto El Patron: "I Deserve To Be Working At A Major Company"

Former WWE Champion Alberto El Patron was recently interviewed SEScoops during which he revealed he hopes to make an in-ring return for a major pro wrestling company, citing AEW as a potential promotion to sign with. Check out some highlights from the interview below:

On believing he deserves to be working for a major company:

“I would be interested in going to AEW, or any major company… I deserve to be in a major company. Once it has been proven that I was always telling the truth about those things, I know, I don’t think…. I know I deserve to be out there to continue entertaining and to rebuild my legacy in the business that I love I would love to be in working for any major company.”

On having friends at AEW:

“They (AEW)….. I haven’t talked to anyone in that company. I have talked to people from other companies, but not from AEW. I have really good friends over there like Phil… CM Punk and he is one of my friends in the business and Chris Jericho he was always nice to me and we always had a good relationship while we were working for WWE. I know all the others and we always got along with Daniel Bryan, Jack Swagger, and many others from the indy circuit.”

