WWE Set To Host Talent Tryouts Ahead Of SummerSlam 2022

WWE® TO HOST TALENT TRYOUTS AHEAD OF SUMMERSLAM®

More Than 50 College Athletes to Participate, Tickets Go On Sale Friday, July 15

STAMFORD, Conn., July 13, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that it will host a multi-day talent tryout, exclusively for current and recently graduated college athletes, as part of SummerSlam Week in Nashville.

The three-day event, presented by Pure Life Water, begins Wednesday, July 27, at the Wildhorse Saloon, a 60,000-square-foot live music and event venue and staple of downtown Nashville. WWE will host more than 50 male and female participants with collegiate athletic backgrounds across football, basketball, track and field, wrestling, volleyball, gymnastics, cheer and dance. Athletes will partake in performance evaluations, individual and group promo evaluations, in-ring technical sessions and sit-down interviews as part of the tryout process. The invite-only event features several athletes who attended 2022 NFL Rookie Mini Camps.

WWE hosted its first-ever talent tryout exclusively consisting of former college athletes ahead of WrestleMania 38 in April. That inaugural event led to WWE signing more than 20 athletes who will start their developmental process at WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando prior to SummerSlam.

On Friday, July 29, for the first time ever, WWE will host a SummerSlam Tryout Viewing Experience event at the Wildhorse Saloon which gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the WWE Tryout process. Tickets start at $20 for general admission access and go on sale on this Friday, July 15 at 1 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster. VIP tickets are available for $100 and include a ring photograph with WWE Superstars and Legends.

SummerSlam takes place Saturday, July 30 live from Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Tickets are currently on sale via Ticketmaster and premium experience packages are available via On Location. SummerSlam will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

