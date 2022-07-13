WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Max Caster Announces Gunn Club Diss Track Is On The Way

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 13, 2022

Max Caster was recently interviewed by Soundsphere, where he spoke about an upcoming diss track against the Gunn Club.

“The track is DONE. The song is called ‘Trash Day’ because we are gonna take out the trash when we get our hands on The Ass Boys there. I am not psyched with how that all turned out. They got a big head and used us for the TV time that we earned ourselves. Together, The Acclaimed and The Gunns were arguably the hottest thing in AEW, we were pushing ourselves to the top. They got selfish. We got them over. When we are done, I am pretty sure they are not gonna be on TV anymore.”

It's currently unknown what the plan for this storyline is.

Max Caster References Vince McMahon's Sex Scandal During AEW Rampage Taping

During last Wednesday's AEW Rampage tapings, Max Caster dropped a line that referenced the WWE's ongoing situation with accusations of sexua [...]

— Guy Incognito Jun 16, 2022 01:12PM

Source: soundspheremag.com
Tags: #aew #max caster

