Ricochet Names Which Wrestlers Would Be In His One Piece-Style Straw Hat Pirate Crew

Ricochet was recently interviewed by Crunchyroll, where he revealed that Omos turned him onto an anime.

“I think now because we're all older now we are all recommending stuff to each other. It's actually a couple of people. Omos was the one who recommended JUJUTSU KAISEN to me. We've had a couple of guys recommend Attack on Titan for me and so that's something I want to continue watching. Attack on Titan is crazy so I really want to make sure I'm paying attention to it.

“But yeah, I think you see people wearing like — I think I saw one of the guys walking around with some Demon Slayer water style shoes on, like the Nike check with the water style check. I walked in here earlier with a Naruto shirt on. Like you see with guys with stuff on all the time, especially now, because, again, I think it's what we like. Yeah, we're older now, but we still like that stuff.”