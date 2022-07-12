WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ricochet Names Which Wrestlers Would Be In His One Piece-Style Straw Hat Pirate Crew

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 12, 2022

Ricochet was recently interviewed by Crunchyroll, where he revealed that Omos turned him onto an anime.

“I think now because we're all older now we are all recommending stuff to each other. It's actually a couple of people. Omos was the one who recommended JUJUTSU KAISEN to me. We've had a couple of guys recommend Attack on Titan for me and so that's something I want to continue watching. Attack on Titan is crazy so I really want to make sure I'm paying attention to it.

“But yeah, I think you see people wearing like — I think I saw one of the guys walking around with some Demon Slayer water style shoes on, like the Nike check with the water style check. I walked in here earlier with a Naruto shirt on. Like you see with guys with stuff on all the time, especially now, because, again, I think it's what we like. Yeah, we're older now, but we still like that stuff.”

On who he would cast for his Straw Hat pirate crew:

“I would definitely be Luffy. I’m the rubber man! The way Ricochet is, he’s always getting beat up but he’s always prevailing. Anything he says he’s gonna do he attacks it head-on. Drew McIntyre is probably going to be my Zoro. AJ Styles can be my Sanji. I wonder if AJ can cook? Tozawa gotta be Usopp. Charlotte would be Nico Robin. Liv Morgan would probably be Nami. And Montez could be Brook.”

Ricochet Successfully Defended WWE Intercontinental Title On WrestleMania SmackDown

On tonight's WWE WrestleMania SmackDown, Ricochet defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Los Lotharios, Humberto, and Angel. [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 01, 2022 08:44PM
Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #ricochet

