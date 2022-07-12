WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Killer Kross Addresses Concerns He Had With Scarlett Being His Manager In NXT

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 12, 2022

Killer Kross Addresses Concerns He Had With Scarlett Being His Manager In NXT

Killer Kross was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, where he spoke about his concerns with being paired up with Scarlett in NXT early on.

“My biggest concern was, I don’t want her to just be this person that’s walking next to me because then there’s no significance, there’s no importance, it’s interchangeable, it’s not important. And I love doing vignettes and getting live mic time and stuff like that. I also did not want to completely erase myself, my own abilities out of the picture, introducing her, and having her be a primary mic piece. So sitting down with her and working out how that formula was going to work, having her in front of me on the entrance and having her move around me and all that stuff, it always was keeping her in the picture and always keeping her in the screen time, and creating like, this balance between the two. That was always very intentional, and it was meant to create an importance and a symbology [sic] between the two characters.”

Kross continued.

“She gets it. She knows who her target audience is, her self-awareness as a performer. She knows who she is, she knows what she’s capable of, she knows her strengths and weaknesses, she knows what people are thinking when they look at her. She plays to it, without ego, without any sort of insecurity or anything like that. She knows exactly what this is and how to get the most out of it. And I couldn’t ask for a better person to work with to be honest with you. I’m not just saying that she’s my wife. It just worked and it’s been awesome.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #killer kross #scarlett

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77396/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π