Killer Kross Addresses Concerns He Had With Scarlett Being His Manager In NXT

Killer Kross was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, where he spoke about his concerns with being paired up with Scarlett in NXT early on.

“My biggest concern was, I don’t want her to just be this person that’s walking next to me because then there’s no significance, there’s no importance, it’s interchangeable, it’s not important. And I love doing vignettes and getting live mic time and stuff like that. I also did not want to completely erase myself, my own abilities out of the picture, introducing her, and having her be a primary mic piece. So sitting down with her and working out how that formula was going to work, having her in front of me on the entrance and having her move around me and all that stuff, it always was keeping her in the picture and always keeping her in the screen time, and creating like, this balance between the two. That was always very intentional, and it was meant to create an importance and a symbology [sic] between the two characters.”

Kross continued.