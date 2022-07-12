Logan Paul Discusses His Decision To Sign With WWE

WWE recently announced that Logan Paul signed a multi-year contract with the company. During the latest episode of his Impaulsive podcast, Paul discussed his decision to sign with the company. Check out some excerpts from the podcast below:

“It is true, I signed a multi-match deal with WWE and we announced it. It went crazy viral and I love the response. People are excited to see me in WWE. For me, there is a trifecta that I look for that decides what I do. I say this with privilege, because I can do this now because of the decades of hard work I put in. When I can mix passion, business, and media all into one thing, I’m ultimate me, happy place. Passion, when I did WrestleMania, I had so much fun. All my friends had fun, we were all smiling. It was awesome. I was looking at the clips, ‘I can’t believe that was me. Those were big jumps.’ Business, it’s smart, they pay well. WWE, it’s a big organization. Media, it’s a show. It’s great performance and entertainment.

“I’m excited about this journey and I am well aware of how powerful of a launch pad it can be for whatever I want to do in life. Besides this show, my visibility online is not a lot. I’m not uploading on my main channel ever. I do this show every week and I do this and that, but WWE is a good opportunity for me to leverage one of the biggest brands in the world for my own, should I show up. Should I work hard. Go do the performances, impress the fans, and become that WWE character that is notorious or loved. I don’t know if I’m going to be a heel or babyface.”