WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

AEW To Make Pay-Per-View Announcement Tomorrow

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 12, 2022

AEW To Make Pay-Per-View Announcement Tomorrow

AEW is set to make a pay-per-view announcement on Wednesday’s July 13 edition of Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night Two.

During this week’s edition of AEW Control Center, Tony Schiavone revealed the company will be making an announcement of their next big PPV which is expected to be All Out 2022.

“Get ready for a big announcement of the next AEW pay-per-view event. That announcement and how you can get tickets will be unveiled on AEW Dynamite on Fyter Fest.”

The promotion held the 2019 and 2021 All Out events aired from the current NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The 2020 event took place Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more AEW news:

Marko Stunt Reveals Dream Angle That Never Happened In AEW

Former AEW star Marko Stunt with recently interviewed by Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, during the interview Stunt [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 09, 2022 03:39PM


Tags: #aew #all out

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77393/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π