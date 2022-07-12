AEW To Make Pay-Per-View Announcement Tomorrow

AEW is set to make a pay-per-view announcement on Wednesday’s July 13 edition of Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night Two.

During this week’s edition of AEW Control Center, Tony Schiavone revealed the company will be making an announcement of their next big PPV which is expected to be All Out 2022.

“Get ready for a big announcement of the next AEW pay-per-view event. That announcement and how you can get tickets will be unveiled on AEW Dynamite on Fyter Fest.”

The promotion held the 2019 and 2021 All Out events aired from the current NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The 2020 event took place Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida due to COVID-19 pandemic.

