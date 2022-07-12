Natalya Addressees Reports She Broke Character During WWE Live Event

Natalya was involved in a triple threat match at the WWE Sunday Stunner event in Sacramento, California, with SmackDown Women's Champion Morgan and Ronda Rousey reportedly involved in a strange incident following the match.
Morgan delivered her finisher on Natalya and got the pin. After the match, Natalya got up and pointed at Morgan saying something, and then immediately rolled out of the ring. Natalya commented on the incident in a now-deleted tweet saying, "I’m breaking character right now, but I actually said THANK YOU. If you must know"
⚡ Mick Foley Signs New Legends Deal With WWE
Pro Wrestling Tees has announced Mick Foley’s t-shirts are leaving their store. Foley’s shirts will be available on his Tees pag [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 12, 2022 08:21AM
