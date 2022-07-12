WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Natalya Addressees Reports She Broke Character During WWE Live Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 12, 2022

Natalya was involved in a triple threat match at the WWE Sunday Stunner event in Sacramento, California, with SmackDown Women's Champion Morgan and Ronda Rousey reportedly involved in a strange incident following the match.

Morgan delivered her finisher on Natalya and got the pin. After the match, Natalya got up and pointed at Morgan saying something, and then immediately rolled out of the ring. Natalya commented on the incident in a now-deleted tweet saying, "I’m breaking character right now, but I actually said THANK YOU. If you must know"

