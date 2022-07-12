WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

We May Be Getting The Fourth Face Of Foley If This New Trademark Mick Foley Filed Is Anything To Go By

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 12, 2022

We May Be Getting The Fourth Face Of Foley If This New Trademark Mick Foley Filed Is Anything To Go By

It is being reported by PWInsider that Mick Foley has filed a trademark for a new(ish?) name following signing his Legends contract with WWE.

The filing was submitted on July 7th for the term “Kindman.”

You can see the description with the United States Patent & Trademark Office filing below:

G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

Mick Foley Signs New Legends Deal With WWE

Pro Wrestling Tees has announced Mick Foley’s t-shirts are leaving their store. Foley’s shirts will be available on his Tees pag [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 12, 2022 08:21AM

Source: PWInsider.com
Tags: #mick foley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77391/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π