We May Be Getting The Fourth Face Of Foley If This New Trademark Mick Foley Filed Is Anything To Go By

It is being reported by PWInsider that Mick Foley has filed a trademark for a new(ish?) name following signing his Legends contract with WWE.
The filing was submitted on July 7th for the term “Kindman.”
You can see the description with the United States Patent & Trademark Office filing below:
G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes
