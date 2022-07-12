WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Io Shirai Doesn't Appreciate Dave Meltzer's Latest Claims About Her

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 12, 2022

Dave Meltzer is a name that has become highly controversial amongst wrestling fans. Some swear by him, some swear his reports are largely untrue. Some reporters on WNS will post articles with his latest reports and claims, and others will avoid them (such as myself).

However, earlier today it was reported by Meltzer (and shared here on WNS) that Io Shirai is "pretty much done" with WWE. That was the big quote from Dave, but Shirai herself seems to disagree.

Following the report coming out, Shirai got on Twitter and tweeted out the following:

Please do keep in mind that when a Meltzer article gets reported, it is merely being reported as "this is what he said." Wrestling News Source in no way supports or backs up the claims or reports of any journalist or outlet who is sourced. We will always try to make sure the facts are presented as possible, and when something like this happens we'll let you know and retract it.


Tags: #wwe #io shirai

