Io Shirai Doesn't Appreciate Dave Meltzer's Latest Claims About Her

Dave Meltzer is a name that has become highly controversial amongst wrestling fans. Some swear by him, some swear his reports are largely untrue. Some reporters on WNS will post articles with his latest reports and claims, and others will avoid them (such as myself).

However, earlier today it was reported by Meltzer (and shared here on WNS) that Io Shirai is "pretty much done" with WWE. That was the big quote from Dave, but Shirai herself seems to disagree.

Following the report coming out, Shirai got on Twitter and tweeted out the following:

