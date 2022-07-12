WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Io Shirai Reportedly "Pretty Much Gone" From WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 12, 2022

Dave Meltzer reported earlier this month that Io Shirai’s WWE contract is set to expire soon, which will ultimately mean if she doesn't sign a new WWE deal she will become a free agent.

During today's Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer noted that Shirai appears to be set to leave the company saying, "Io Shirai’s pretty much got her foot out of the door. Pretty much gone."

Io has been telling people recently that she wants to return to Japan and be closer to her family. She has been off WWE television since April due to an injury.

Tags: #wwe #io shirai

