Nancy Benoit’s Sister Responds To Jordynne Grace’s Statement About Chris Benoit

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace recently issued a statement regarding negative comments concerning Chris Benoit. She noted that she apologized and said she privately reached out to a number of people including Benoit’s son David, Chavo Guererro, and Chris Jericho.
Sandra Toffoloni, the sister of Nancy Toffoloni (Nancy Benoit) has since responded to the statement:
“It’s weird, I didn’t hear my phone ring. I really thought the work, I’ve been putting in for 15 yrs trying to keep & elevate my sister’s legacy hadn’t gone unnoticed. Guess my family is an afterthought…again. I don’t…I don’t even know where to fucking start. #heartbroken
To think I broke all the yrs of silence, ignored my personal pain and rage to successfully put EVERY person mentioned in this apology tweet over time & again in the press, doing pr and on my platforms. Why did I think it would be different? Fuckin Groundhogs Day.”
Grace replied to Toffoloni on Twitter:
“Sandra, I just followed you to hopefully be able to message privately.”
