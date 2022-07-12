WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Nancy Benoit’s Sister Responds To Jordynne Grace’s Statement About Chris Benoit

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 12, 2022

Nancy Benoit’s Sister Responds To Jordynne Grace’s Statement About Chris Benoit

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace recently issued a statement regarding negative comments concerning Chris Benoit. She noted that she apologized and said she privately reached out to a number of people including Benoit’s son David, Chavo Guererro, and Chris Jericho.

Sandra Toffoloni, the sister of Nancy Toffoloni (Nancy Benoit) has since responded to the statement:

“It’s weird, I didn’t hear my phone ring. I really thought the work, I’ve been putting in for 15 yrs trying to keep & elevate my sister’s legacy hadn’t gone unnoticed. Guess my family is an afterthought…again. I don’t…I don’t even know where to fucking start. #heartbroken

To think I broke all the yrs of silence, ignored my personal pain and rage to successfully put EVERY person mentioned in this apology tweet over time & again in the press, doing pr and on my platforms. Why did I think it would be different? Fuckin Groundhogs Day.”

Grace replied to Toffoloni on Twitter:

“Sandra, I just followed you to hopefully be able to message privately.”

Read more on this story:

Jordynne Grace Catches Heat Online For Saying Chris Benoit Couldn't Compete On Today's Level

Jordynne Grace has come under fire on Twitter recently, as she posted the following opinion about Chris Benoit: “This is gonna be t [...]

— Guy Incognito Jul 07, 2022 11:19AM


Tags: #wwe #chris benoit #sandra toffoloni #chris benout #jordynne grace #impact wrestling #impact

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77388/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π