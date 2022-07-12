Road Dogg Unsure About Booking Of WWE RAW Segment

Former WWE producer and Hall of Famer Road Dogg (BG James) has expressed some dissatisfaction over Judgment Day’s confrontation with the Mysterios on this week’s WWE RAW.
The segment featured Damian Priest and Finn Balor trying to recruit Dominik Mysterio to join their faction. Priest and Balor referred to Rey as a bad father. Road Dogg took to Twitter to comment how this segment did not look good:
“So….. they attack me last week and now they cut a promo right in front of me. Idk my babyface doesn’t look good. #JUSTME #OUDK #WWERaw”
"Not only are you a bad leader, but you're a bad FATHER."@FinnBalor #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/yqNrax5ksc— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2022
