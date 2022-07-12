WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Road Dogg Unsure About Booking Of WWE RAW Segment

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 12, 2022

Former WWE producer and Hall of Famer Road Dogg (BG James) has expressed some dissatisfaction over Judgment Day’s confrontation with the Mysterios on this week’s WWE RAW.

The segment featured Damian Priest and Finn Balor trying to recruit Dominik Mysterio to join their faction. Priest and Balor referred to Rey as a bad father. Road Dogg took to Twitter to comment how this segment did not look good:

“So….. they attack me last week and now they cut a promo right in front of me. Idk my babyface doesn’t look good. #JUSTME #OUDK #WWERaw”

