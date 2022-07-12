WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mick Foley Signs New Legends Deal With WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 12, 2022

Pro Wrestling Tees has announced Mick Foley’s t-shirts are leaving their store. Foley’s shirts will be available on his Tees page until Sunday, July 31, 2022. Foley explained why this would be the case in a video posted to social media:

“I just want to explain why my merchandise will not be available through Pro Wrestling Tees after July 31,” Foley said. “There is no heat or friction, I still have a great relationship with Pro Wrestling Tees. It just comes down to signing a new Legends agreement with WWE, that does give them the exclusive on t-shirts. In the meantime, the Socko Sale is still taking place in November, and the Four Cheeses of Foley pizza’s still available through Powerbomb Pizza. Please feel free to order as many shirts as you like through July 31, I love seeing them at appearances. I’m really grateful for the relationship that I’ve had and continue to have with Pro Wrestling Tees, and I appreciate all of you who understand. I understand that some of you won’t understand, and that’s OK, too. In the meantime, I hope all as well… and have a nice day!”

#wwe #mick foley #pro wrestling tees

