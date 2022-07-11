Dolph Ziggler Seemingly Turns Babyface on Monday Night RAW, Superkicks Austin Theory

Former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and former NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler made his return to Monday Night RAW tonight during the main event bout, which saw the team of Bobby Lashley and Matt Riddle taking on Seth Rollins and Austin Theory.
Ziggler seemingly turned babyface, as he prevented Theory from using the ropes for leverage during a pinfall. After the match had concluded, Ziggler knocked Theory out with a massive Superkick.
What's @HEELZiggler doing here during this tag team match?!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/TtK0hmgMEz— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2022
.@HEELZiggler with the save!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/qALIHQwIVl— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2022
SUPERKICK TO THEORY!!!@HEELZiggler #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ohHzMyM6KV— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2022
Welcome back to #WWERaw, @HEELZiggler. pic.twitter.com/i4a1SAVEQP— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2022
.@HEELZiggler outta nowhere! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/pVm1btI4Si— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2022
⚡ WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results (July 11, 2022)
⚡ WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results (July 11, 2022)
