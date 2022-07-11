Dolph Ziggler Seemingly Turns Babyface on Monday Night RAW, Superkicks Austin Theory

Former two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and former NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler made his return to Monday Night RAW tonight during the main event bout, which saw the team of Bobby Lashley and Matt Riddle taking on Seth Rollins and Austin Theory.

Ziggler seemingly turned babyface, as he prevented Theory from using the ropes for leverage during a pinfall. After the match had concluded, Ziggler knocked Theory out with a massive Superkick.