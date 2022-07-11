Logan Paul Set to Appear on Next Week's Episode of Monday Night RAW

It has been announced that Logan Paul will be appearing on next week's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW.
"@mikethemiz, I don't want to be your tag team partner. I want you one-on-one at #SummerSlam!"@LoganPaul #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/2SMqgkcsk2— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2022
NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw@LoganPaul returns! pic.twitter.com/NIKNd2Io4h— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2022
⚡ WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results (July 11, 2022)
The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: B [...]— Caylon Knox Jul 11, 2022 08:29PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com