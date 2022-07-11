Control Your Narrative Announces New 24-Date Domestic Live Tour

Control Your Narrative (CYN) today announced a new 24-date tour. The events will feature Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman), EC3, Killer Kross, Austin Aries, Dirty Dango, and others scheduled to appear. Check out the official announcement below:

“We were going to announce this on @bustedopenradio but Vince captured the #NewsCycle for the day. We will be on tomorrow 11am.

Control Your Narrative (CYN), a platform for wrestlers, and fans to “tell their story”, in partnership with The Hello Group, today announced a 24-date domestic live tour beginning on October 14. CYN Live will create experiences that appeal to families and the most passionate fans of prowrestling. Tickets for this first tour are ON SALE 7/14 (www.ControlYourNarrative.com/tour)

⁣

CYN Live is headlined by founders ec3 and “The Titan” Adam Scherr (FKA Braun Strowman.) CYN will feature appearances from established stars like Flip Gordon, Westin Blake, Austin Aries, Dirty Dango, Killer Kross, and a list that will grow by the week. CYN’s true intention is to build stars of tomorrow like Dontae Smiley, Fodder, “Prince” KayKay, “Mecca” and more.⁣

⁣

“With CYN, my mission is to create memories, characters and a platform that will last” said CYN co-creator ec3. “I have seen the highs and lows of the industry and determined to make CYN a platform where those following a dream have a place to create, grow and make a living.”⁣

⁣

CYN will give aspiring wrestlers, officials, producers, videographers a chance to showcase their talents through #CYNInitiative. The initiative will take place in several cities across tour and aims to find talent in front/behind the camera, giving them chance to make inroads into a business that has been closed off.

⁣

Each CYN Live event will serve multiple purposes.

1)entertaining the live audience.

2)CYN has partnered with PWTV and begin a weekly tv show, a multi-episode series featuring new/emerging talent and docu footage of a small business trying to compete with corporate giants. ⁣

⁣

“CYN is consistently the most asked about promotion on our network, with fans craving to see its fresh take on wrestling more regularly, “PWTV President Brandon Blackburn said. “we are thrilled to give the fans what they want by taking CYN to this next phase of its evolution, which will not only star some of today’s biggest names, but introduce the audience to tomorrows stars.”