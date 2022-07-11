WWE Pulls Two Previously Advertised Matches From Tonight's RAW

WWE has reportedly pulled two previously advertised matches from tonight's RAW. The company had advertised Bobby Lashley's United States Championship Open Challenge and Matt Riddle vs. Theory however they are now not showing on the official WWE.com preview for the broadcast.
Brock Lesnar's return to RAW is still advertised and scheduled to take place.
Expect a new wave of matches to be announced shortly.
⚡ WWE WrestleMania 38 Generated Over $200 Million In Revenue For Dallas/Arlington Region
WWE has announced that this year’s WrestleMania 38 in Texas generated over $200 million in revenue for the Dallas/Arlington area this [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 11, 2022 11:26AM
