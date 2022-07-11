WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Pulls Two Previously Advertised Matches From Tonight's RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 11, 2022

WWE has reportedly pulled two previously advertised matches from tonight's RAW. The company had advertised Bobby Lashley's United States Championship Open Challenge and Matt Riddle vs. Theory however they are now not showing on the official WWE.com preview for the broadcast.

Brock Lesnar's return to RAW is still advertised and scheduled to take place.

Expect a new wave of matches to be announced shortly.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 11, 2022 11:26AM


Tags: #wwe #raw

