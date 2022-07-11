WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Another Law Firm Initiates Investigation Into Vince McMahon Allegations

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 11, 2022

The Wall Street Journal recently published new details on Vince McMahon, the former CEO of WWE paying $12 million in "hush money" to four women, including a former wrestler. A number of law firms have announced their investigation into the McMahon scandal. The latest is Kaskela Law LLC who have urged the WWE shareholders to contact them directly.

WWE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) and Encourages Long-Term WWE Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Shareholder protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (“WWE”) (NYSE: WWE) on behalf of the company’ long-term investors.

On June 15, 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported that WWE’s Board of Directors was investigating “a secret $3 million settlement that longtime chief executive Vince McMahon agreed to pay to a departing employee with whom he allegedly had an affair.” The article further reported that WWE’s investigation, “which began in April, has unearthed other, older nondisclosure agreements involving claims by former female WWE employees of misconduct by Mr. McMahon and one of his top executives, John Laurinaitis.”

Subsequently, on July 8, 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon had “agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity, an amount far larger than previously known.”

The investigation is focused on whether WWE and/or the company’s officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Long-term current WWE shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/wwe/ , to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation, and has helped recover in excess of $100 million on behalf of victimized investors. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(888) 715 – 1740
(484) 229 – 0750
www.kaskelalaw.com

 

 


