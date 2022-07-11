WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Reno, NV & Waco, Texas - July 10, 2022

WWE held live events on Sunday night from Reno Events Center in Reno, NV and Waco, Texas at the Extraco Events Center. Check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:
- WWE IC Title: Gunther ( c ) defeated Ricochet and Madcap Moss
- Happy Corbin defeated Drew Gulak
- Raquel Gonzalez defeated Shayna Baszler and Lacey Evans
- WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title: The Usos (c) defeated The New Day
- The Viking Raiders defeated Jinder Mahal and Shanky
- WWE Smackdown Women’s Title: Liv Morgan (c) defeated Ronda Rousey and Natalya
- Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus
- WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke defeated Dewdrop before losing it to Carmella only to win it back from Carmella.
- Ezekiel defeated Ciampa
- Veer defeated R Truth
- Finn Balor defeated Dominick Mysterio
- Dolph Ziggler defeated Theory
- Omos defeated Cedric Alexander
- Asuka defeated Becky Lynch
- Street Fight: Riddle defeated Seth Rollins
