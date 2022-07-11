WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Reno, NV & Waco, Texas - July 10, 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 11, 2022

WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Reno, NV & Waco, Texas - July 10, 2022

WWE held live events on Sunday night from Reno Events Center in Reno, NV and  Waco, Texas at the Extraco Events Center. Check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com

Reno, NV

- WWE IC Title: Gunther ( c ) defeated Ricochet and Madcap Moss

- Happy Corbin defeated Drew Gulak

- Raquel Gonzalez defeated Shayna Baszler and Lacey Evans

- WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title: The Usos (c) defeated The New Day

- The Viking Raiders defeated Jinder Mahal and Shanky

- WWE Smackdown Women’s Title: Liv Morgan (c) defeated Ronda Rousey and Natalya

- Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus

Waco, Texas

- WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke defeated Dewdrop before losing it to Carmella only to win it back from Carmella.

- Ezekiel defeated Ciampa

- Veer defeated R Truth

- Finn Balor defeated Dominick Mysterio

- Dolph Ziggler defeated Theory

- Omos defeated Cedric Alexander

- Asuka defeated Becky Lynch

- Street Fight: Riddle defeated Seth Rollins

 

Tags: #wwe #sunday stunner

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77373/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π