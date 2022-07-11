Six Matches Set For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, will air tonight at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Check out the full lineup below:
- Emi Sakura vs. Paris Van Dale.
- Dante Martin vs. JD Drake.
- Julia Hart vs. JC.
- Ethan Page vs. Colin Delaney.
- Anna Jay vs. Shawna Reed.
- Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Baretta) vs. The Factory (QT Marshall and Aaron Solo.)
⚡ Tony Khan Tells Fan He Hasn't "Given Up" On Penelope Ford
Tony Khan has responded to a fan who questioned whether he has "given up" on Penelope Ford in AEW, with Khan tweeting back that is not the c [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 09, 2022 05:45AM
