WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Six Matches Set For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 11, 2022

Six Matches Set For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, will air tonight at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Check out the full lineup below:

- Emi Sakura vs. Paris Van Dale.

- Dante Martin vs. JD Drake.

- Julia Hart vs. JC.

- Ethan Page vs. Colin Delaney.

- Anna Jay vs. Shawna Reed.

- Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Baretta) vs. The Factory (QT Marshall and Aaron Solo.)

Read more AEW news:

Tony Khan Tells Fan He Hasn't "Given Up" On Penelope Ford

Tony Khan has responded to a fan who questioned whether he has "given up" on Penelope Ford in AEW, with Khan tweeting back that is not the c [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 09, 2022 05:45AM

 


Tags: #aew #dark #elevation

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77372/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π