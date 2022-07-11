WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Steve Austin Was Backstage At Last Night’s WWE Live Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 11, 2022

Steve Austin Was Backstage At Last Night’s WWE Live Event

WWE held a live event in Reno, Nevada on Sunday night, with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin reported to be in attendance backstage. The news was revealed by veteran WWE Superstar Natalya on her Twitter.

Austin later replied:

“Reno was a damn good crowd. In it from start to finish. Y’all gave em a helluva show and that’s the bottom line.”


Tags: #wwe #steve austin #natalya

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77369/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π