Steve Austin Was Backstage At Last Night’s WWE Live Event

WWE held a live event in Reno, Nevada on Sunday night, with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin reported to be in attendance backstage. The news was revealed by veteran WWE Superstar Natalya on her Twitter.
Austin later replied:
“Reno was a damn good crowd. In it from start to finish. Y’all gave em a helluva show and that’s the bottom line.”
The coolest part of tonight in Reno was having @steveaustinBSR at our show watching every match backstage... Steve is the best. Truly. ❤️— Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 11, 2022
