Booker T Returned To The Ring Last Night

Booker T has gotten back in the ring.
The WWE Hall of Famer competed in a match for his Reality of Wrestling promotion, wearing gear similar to that he wore during his time in WCW.
You can see highlight tweets below.
Got to step back in the ring last night at Reality of Wrestling and it felt GOODT! pic.twitter.com/43VmeFdOjz— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) July 10, 2022
1998 to 2022 🔥🔥🔥— The Black Guy Wrestling Podcast (@bgwpod) July 10, 2022
📸 by @BDPhotography88 @BookerT5x @TheOfficialROW pic.twitter.com/6NfzVmBIqJ
Harlem Heat vs FTR?— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) March 19, 2022
Ask your Daddy for permission, then holler at me. @BookerT5x @StevieRayTV https://t.co/gaFJYi96Sg pic.twitter.com/eFzn4PpAGd
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com